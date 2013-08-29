Israelis line up for gas masks
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
Remembering the Dream
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.
Realize the Dream Rally
Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.