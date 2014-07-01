Edition:
Israelis mourn

Rachel (L) and Avi Fraenkel, parents of U.S.-Israeli national Naftali, 16, one of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, mourn near the Israeli flag-covered body of their son during a memorial service before his funeral, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Rachel (L) and Avi Fraenkel, parents of U.S.-Israeli national Naftali, 16, one of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, mourn near the Israeli flag-covered body of their son during a memorial service before his funeral, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the three Israeli teens, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, during their joint funeral in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the three Israeli teens, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, during their joint funeral in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bat-Galim Shaer (R) and Iris Yifrah, mothers of two of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, mourn during the joint funeral of their sons in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Bat-Galim Shaer (R) and Iris Yifrah, mothers of two of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, mourn during the joint funeral of their sons in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens, who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens, who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli flag flies as people attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Israeli flag flies as people attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bat-Galim (R), Ofir (L) and Shirel Shaer, parents and sister of Gil-Ad, 16, one of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, sit next to the Israeli flag-covered body of Gil-Ad during a memorial service before his funeral in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Talmon July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Bat-Galim (R), Ofir (L) and Shirel Shaer, parents and sister of Gil-Ad, 16, one of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, sit next to the Israeli flag-covered body of Gil-Ad during a memorial service before his funeral in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Talmon July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis protest at a junction near the West Bank city of Hebron, after Israeli forces found the bodies of three missing teenagers June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis protest at a junction near the West Bank city of Hebron, after Israeli forces found the bodies of three missing teenagers June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman holds a sign during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A woman holds a sign during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, Israel, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, Israel, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Demonstrators stand next to a rail during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Demonstrators stand next to a rail during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rabbi Avi Weiss speaks in the midst of demonstrators during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Rabbi Avi Weiss speaks in the midst of demonstrators during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)
An Israeli woman lights candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as she mourns the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Israeli woman lights candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as she mourns the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Rabbi Avi Weiss (C) marches with demonstrators during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters, for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Rabbi Avi Weiss (C) marches with demonstrators during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters, for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, in New York, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupied West Bank, during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis light candles at a junction near the West Bank settlement of Efrat, after Israeli forces found the bodies of three missing teenagers, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis light candles at a junction near the West Bank settlement of Efrat, after Israeli forces found the bodies of three missing teenagers, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Candles placed next to a picture of three Israeli teenagers who were abducted and killed, in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Candles placed next to a picture of three Israeli teenagers who were abducted and killed, in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Women weep as they listen to speakers during a memorial service for three Israeli teenagers kidnapped near a settlement in the West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Women weep as they listen to speakers during a memorial service for three Israeli teenagers kidnapped near a settlement in the West Bank, near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was abducted June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three Israeli teenagers who had been kidnapped near a settlement in the West Bank, during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three Israeli teenagers who had been kidnapped near a settlement in the West Bank, during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
