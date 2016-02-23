Israel's batgirl

Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, treats an Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she...more

Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, treats an Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she plans to release back into nature once they are healthy. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

