Israel's batgirl
Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, treats an Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she...more
Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Injured Egyptian fruit bats hang on a teddy bear at the home of Nora Lifschitz. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nora Lifschitz treats Egyptian fruit bats at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nora Lifschitz feeds an injured Egyptian fruit bat. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nora Lifschitz treats injured Egyptian fruit bats at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured Egyptian fruit bat perches next to cages at the home of Nora Lifschitz. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nora Lifschitz holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nora Lifschitz holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
