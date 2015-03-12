Israel's choice
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy sits on a road after children drew on it with chalk, during a rally calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. Some 50,000 people took part in the rally,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Election campaign posters depicting Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog, heads of the centrist Zionist Union party, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ruth Colian, head of B'Zchutan, Israel's first ultra-Orthodox Jewish women's party, speaks to women as she campaigns in a Jerusalem park, March 3, 2015. B'Zchutan, which means "thanks to them" in Hebrew, refers to Ultra-Orthodox Haredi women who have...more
A worker installs a campaign poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a billboard in Tel Aviv, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Moshe Kahlon, head of the Kulanu party, speaks during a conference in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman hangs a poster depicting Aryeh Deri, party leader of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. The poster in Hebrew reads, "the revolution returns" . REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary...more
Israelis gather at a rally, calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An election campaign poster depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, is seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner is seen on a bus in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaac Herzog, head of the centrist Zionist Union party, holds a news conference with party co-leader Tzipi Livni (silhouetted behind him) in Tel Aviv to introduce the party's platform, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Election campaign posters depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
NASA's deep space launch test
A beefed-up rocket passes a key milestone toward its debut flight in 2018.
The mark of Islamic State
Islamic State's distinctive black flag adorns buildings, is waved through the streets and is displayed by rival groups.
Mourning France's athletes
France mourns the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed in a helicopter crash in Argentina.
Fleeing Gaza
Palestinians flee Gaza as Egyptian authorities open the Rafah border crossing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.