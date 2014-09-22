Edition:
Israel's controversial migrant center

An African migrant is seen outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israel's high court outlawed a detention center where African migrants are held without trial and ordered some 2,000 inmates there released over the next three months. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
African migrants pray outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. The ruling struck down a measure passed by Israel's parliament in December to indefinitely incarcerate migrants, most of them from Sudan and Eritrea, in a measure criticized by human rights groups as an attempt to force migrants to leave. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant prepares food outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israeli leaders have denounced the migrants they refer to as "infiltrators" as harmful to Israel, and largely stopped their entry by fortifying a fence along the Egyptian border in 2012, later offering financial incentives to those agreeing to leave, and detaining thousands. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants react after hearing the Israel's high court decision outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant walks outside the Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant fills water outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

