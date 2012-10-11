Issues girls face
A Malian schoolgirl listens during a French language class in Mali's capital Bamako June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl holds a slate with alphabets and numbers along a path in the Koluama village in Nigeria's Bayelsa state May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A woman takes part in a literacy class at the Family Guidance Center women's shelter in Kabul, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Toddlers listen as a volunteer from Simelela, an organization dealing with sexual violence, teaches them about inappropriate touching and sexual abuse at a pre-school in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artwork is painted on the windows of a pre-school in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 17, 2010. In 2010, South Africa had the highest rate of rape in the world, including child and baby rape, with one person estimated to be raped every 26 seconds, according to aid groups and local organizations. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A victim of human trafficking from Iraq, 14, laughs while speaking at a shelter for women and children in Abu Dhabi May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls, aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalized and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pooja Roy (L), child of a sex worker comforts Rani Dey, child of another sex worker at Soma Home in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A victim of domestic violence shows her head wound patched up with tape in a women's shelter in Papua New Guinea's capital city of Port Moresby October 27, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman holds a sign that reads," No more", during a rally against abuse and domestic violence in La Paz November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19)...more
A woman who was abused by her husband covers her face, so as not to be identified by her family, at the Sisterhood Is Global Institute office in Amman March 5, 2009, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A teenager from Uganda's Sebei tribe sits inside a mud hut after undergoing female genital mutilation in Bukwa district, about 357 kms (214 miles) northeast of Kampala, Uganda, December 15, 2008. The ceremony was to initiate teenage girls into womanhood according to Sebei traditional rites. REUTERS/James Akena
A counsellor holds up cards used to educate women about female genital mutilation (FGM) in Minia June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Teenage girls from Uganda's Sebei tribe queue before undergoing female genital mutilation in Bukwa district, about 357 kms (214 miles) northeast of Kampala, Uganda, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/James Akena
One-year-old Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for her food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. India has failed to reduce its high prevalence of child malnutrition despite its economy doubling between 1990 and 2005 to become Asia's third largest. A government-supported survey in January said 42...more
Children perform the 'courtship' dance during a programme at the Health, Education, Art, Literacy and Sport (HEALS) headquarters in Gulu, June 10, 2007. Founded in 2003 to promote culture and literacy amongst children in the region, HEALS have special programmes to help rehabilitate former child soldiers. REUTERS/Edward Ou
Girls carry sacks in a charcoal factory at a slum in Manila April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A mother and daughter walk home after a meeting of women from several communities eradicating female genital mutilation, in the western Senegalese village of Diabougo September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
