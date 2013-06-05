Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2013 | 3:30am BST

Istanbul's demonstrations

<p>A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
1 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters raise their fists as they stand atop a makeshift barricade near Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters raise their fists as they stand atop a makeshift barricade near Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters raise their fists as they stand atop a makeshift barricade near Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 40
<p>Riot police advance towards protesters after firing tear gas at them during a demonstration in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Riot police advance towards protesters after firing tear gas at them during a demonstration in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police advance towards protesters after firing tear gas at them during a demonstration in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
3 / 40
<p>A man waves a Turkish flag as he rides in a car near a barricade in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man waves a Turkish flag as he rides in a car near a barricade in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man waves a Turkish flag as he rides in a car near a barricade in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
4 / 40
<p>Fans of Besiktas (Black-White), Galatasaray (Yellow-Red) and Fenerbahce (Yellow-Blue) wave Turkish flags during an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Fans of Besiktas (Black-White), Galatasaray (Yellow-Red) and Fenerbahce (Yellow-Blue) wave Turkish flags during an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Fans of Besiktas (Black-White), Galatasaray (Yellow-Red) and Fenerbahce (Yellow-Blue) wave Turkish flags during an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 40
<p>A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 40
<p>A combination photo of a Turkish riot policeman using tear gas against a woman as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. In her red cotton summer dress, necklace and white bag slung over her shoulder she might have been floating across the lawn at a garden party; but before her crouches a masked policeman firing teargas spray that sends her long hair billowing upwards. Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female protesters during days of violent anti-government demonstrations in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A combination photo of a Turkish riot policeman using tear gas against a woman as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. In her red cotton...more

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A combination photo of a Turkish riot policeman using tear gas against a woman as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. In her red cotton summer dress, necklace and white bag slung over her shoulder she might have been floating across the lawn at a garden party; but before her crouches a masked policeman firing teargas spray that sends her long hair billowing upwards. Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female protesters during days of violent anti-government demonstrations in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
7 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. It was not clear why the container was on fire. Pockets of protesters clashed with Turkish riot police overnight and a union federation began a two-day strike on Tuesday as anti-government demonstrations in which two people have died stretched into a fifth day. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. It was not clear why the container was on fire. Pockets of protesters clashed with Turkish riot police overnight and a union...more

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. It was not clear why the container was on fire. Pockets of protesters clashed with Turkish riot police overnight and a union federation began a two-day strike on Tuesday as anti-government demonstrations in which two people have died stretched into a fifth day. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters carry part of a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters carry part of a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters carry part of a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
12 / 40
<p>A protester sleeps at a bus stop sprayed with graffiti at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester sleeps at a bus stop sprayed with graffiti at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester sleeps at a bus stop sprayed with graffiti at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
13 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 40
<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
16 / 40
<p>A demonstrator waves a Turkish flag during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A demonstrator waves a Turkish flag during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A demonstrator waves a Turkish flag during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
17 / 40
<p>Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 40
<p>A police officer helps a woman during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A police officer helps a woman during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A police officer helps a woman during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
19 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester has his face covered by cling wrap, which they use as a make-shift tear gas mask, during clashes in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

An anti-government protester has his face covered by cling wrap, which they use as a make-shift tear gas mask, during clashes in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

An anti-government protester has his face covered by cling wrap, which they use as a make-shift tear gas mask, during clashes in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 40
<p>A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
21 / 40
<p>A man sleeps in front of the graffiti sprayed wall of an information center booth at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. The graffiti (top R, in black) reads: "Fight until liberation". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man sleeps in front of the graffiti sprayed wall of an information center booth at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. The graffiti (top R, in black) reads: "Fight until liberation". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man sleeps in front of the graffiti sprayed wall of an information center booth at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. The graffiti (top R, in black) reads: "Fight until liberation". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
22 / 40
<p>A protester sleeps in a damaged vehicle at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester sleeps in a damaged vehicle at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester sleeps in a damaged vehicle at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
23 / 40
<p>A protester holds a Turkish national flag with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester holds a Turkish national flag with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester holds a Turkish national flag with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
24 / 40
<p>A protester walks past a burning car at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, early June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester walks past a burning car at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, early June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester walks past a burning car at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, early June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
25 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police near the Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police near the Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police near the Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
26 / 40
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
27 / 40
<p>Protesters shout slogans from the windows of a building during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. The banner at centre reads ''Long live our Taksim resistance". REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters shout slogans from the windows of a building during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. The banner at centre reads ''Long live our Taksim resistance". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Protesters shout slogans from the windows of a building during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. The banner at centre reads ''Long live our Taksim resistance". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
28 / 40
<p>Demonstrators rest in Taksim Square where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Demonstrators rest in Taksim Square where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Demonstrators rest in Taksim Square where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
29 / 40
<p>Damaged buses are seen in Taksim where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Damaged buses are seen in Taksim where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Damaged buses are seen in Taksim where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
30 / 40
<p>Riot police behind shields fire tear gas as they clash with anti-government protesters at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police behind shields fire tear gas as they clash with anti-government protesters at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police behind shields fire tear gas as they clash with anti-government protesters at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
31 / 40
<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
32 / 40
<p>A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
33 / 40
<p>A protester prepares to throw a stone at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester prepares to throw a stone at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A protester prepares to throw a stone at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
34 / 40
<p>Riot police use a water canon to restrain a protester during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot police use a water canon to restrain a protester during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police use a water canon to restrain a protester during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
35 / 40
<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
36 / 40
<p>Demonstrators set fire to barricades as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Demonstrators set fire to barricades as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Demonstrators set fire to barricades as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
37 / 40
<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
38 / 40
<p>An injured demonstrator is carried by his friends as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

An injured demonstrator is carried by his friends as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

An injured demonstrator is carried by his friends as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
39 / 40
<p>A demonstrator is hit by water cannon used by riot police to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A demonstrator is hit by water cannon used by riot police to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal more

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A demonstrator is hit by water cannon used by riot police to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Turkey's lady in red

Turkey's lady in red

Next Slideshows

Turkey's lady in red

Turkey's lady in red

Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female...

04 Jun 2013
Powerhouse wildfire

Powerhouse wildfire

The Powerhouse wildfire destroyed six houses, threatened more than 1,000 homes and charred 19,500 acres of land in California.

03 Jun 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Jun 2013
Firefighters killed battling blaze

Firefighters killed battling blaze

Four firefighters are killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston.

31 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos