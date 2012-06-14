Italy 1 - 1 Croatia
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates with Nikica Jelavic after scoring a goal against Italy's Gianluigi Buffon during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores a goal against Italy during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the ctiy stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski
Croatia's Gordon Schildenfeld and Vedran Corluka and Italy's Leonardo Bonucci fight for the ball in front of Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the ctiy stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Croatia's goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa fails to make a save during game against Italy at their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates with Darijo Srna after scoring a goal against Italy during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italy's fans cheer before their game against Croatia at the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini (front) fight for the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the ctiy stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer fans react as they watch Euro 2012 soccer match between Croatia and Italy in the fan zone in Kiev, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic heads the ball with Italy's Riccardo Montolivo during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A steward removes a flare from the pitch next to Croatia's Ognjen Vukojevic during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Italy at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo jumps for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Emanuele Giaccherini struggles for the ball with Croatia's Darijo Srna during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Croatian supporters react after Croatia's team scored during the Euro 2012 soccer match against Italy at the fan zone in Poznan, western Poland, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates with Darijo Srna after scoring a goal against Italy during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italian fans cheer before their game against Croatia at the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Croatia's Nikica Jelavic tries to score against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Italy's Thiago Motta grimaces after being injured during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the ctiy stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski
Croatia's fans cheer with national flag's colors during their game against Italy at the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Italy's fans cheer before the start of their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at ctiy stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Italy's Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring a goal against Croatia during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A Croatian supporter looks on before the Euro 2012 soccer match between Italy and Croatia at Old Market in Poznan, western Poland, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Italy's Mario Balotelli challenges Croatia's Ivan Strinic during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic reacts as he is carried off on a stretcher during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Italy at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Croatian supporters cheer their national team before the Euro 2012 soccer match between Italy and Croatia at Old Market in Poznan, western Poland, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
