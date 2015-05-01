Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 8:30pm BST

Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 10
Tourists walk on a street in Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 30, 2015. On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food, good service and a terrace with a spectacular view of the Sassi and the ravine. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tourists walk on a street in Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 30, 2015. On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food, good service and a terrace with a spectacular view...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Tourists walk on a street in Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 30, 2015. On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food, good service and a terrace with a spectacular view of the Sassi and the ravine. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 10
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book "Christ Stopped at Eboli", Matera remained so primitive until recent decades that it made the perfect stand-in for ancient Jerusalem. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book "Christ Stopped at Eboli", Matera remained so primitive until recent decades that it made the perfect stand-in for ancient Jerusalem. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
3 / 10
Chef Gigi Sanrocco prepares a pasta dish named "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a proto-communist, in Matera. Mel Gibson used it for his "The Passion of the Christ" showing Jesus's torture on the way to Calvary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Chef Gigi Sanrocco prepares a pasta dish named "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Chef Gigi Sanrocco prepares a pasta dish named "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a proto-communist, in Matera. Mel Gibson used it for his "The Passion of the Christ" showing Jesus's torture on the way to Calvary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
4 / 10
Chef Gigi Sanrocco and actor Mel Gibson are seen in a picture posted on a blackboard at a restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. The Australian-born actor is celebrated with the dish called ""Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his honor at the popular Trattoria Lucana on Matera's main drag, the Via Lucana. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Chef Gigi Sanrocco and actor Mel Gibson are seen in a picture posted on a blackboard at a restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. The Australian-born actor is celebrated with the dish called ""Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his honor at...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Chef Gigi Sanrocco and actor Mel Gibson are seen in a picture posted on a blackboard at a restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. The Australian-born actor is celebrated with the dish called ""Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his honor at the popular Trattoria Lucana on Matera's main drag, the Via Lucana. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
5 / 10
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the usual amenities tucked higher up the plateau from the ancient Sassi caves, which have been inhabited since prehistoric times -- by some accounts for 9,000 years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the usual amenities tucked higher up the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the usual amenities tucked higher up the plateau from the ancient Sassi caves, which have been inhabited since prehistoric times -- by some accounts for 9,000 years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 10
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their livestock inside was what so shocked Levi. Post-war social planners relocated the inhabitants and many and perhaps most of the Sassi were left vacant. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their livestock inside was what so shocked Levi. Post-war social planners relocated the inhabitants and many and perhaps most of the Sassi were left vacant. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
7 / 10
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 10
A man stands at a viewpoint from where he can see Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man stands at a viewpoint from where he can see Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man stands at a viewpoint from where he can see Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 10
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. UNESCO has named it a European cultural capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one of Italy's poorest areas. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. UNESCO has named it a European cultural capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one of Italy's poorest areas. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. UNESCO has named it a European cultural capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one of Italy's poorest areas. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Next Slideshows

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.

30 Apr 2015
Almost human

Almost human

Humanoid robots that can walk and talk like real people.

29 Apr 2015
Warm waters of Cuba

Warm waters of Cuba

Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record.

29 Apr 2015
The state of gay marriage

The state of gay marriage

Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.

28 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures