Italy's migrant dilemma
A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more
Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in...more
Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities...more
Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more
Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
