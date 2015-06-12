Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 7:15pm BST

Italy's migrant dilemma

A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 30
Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 30
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
3 / 30
A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
4 / 30
Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 30
A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
6 / 30
The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 30
Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
8 / 30
Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
9 / 30
Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 30
Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 30
A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities struggle to deal with thousands heading north under their own steam. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities struggle to deal with thousands heading north under their own steam. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 30
Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 30
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 30
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 30
Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 30
A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 30
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 30
A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 30
A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 30
Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 30
A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 30
A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
23 / 30
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 30
A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
25 / 30
Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
26 / 30
Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
27 / 30
Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
28 / 30
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
29 / 30
Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Iraq vs. ISIS

Iraq vs. ISIS

Next Slideshows

Iraq vs. ISIS

Iraq vs. ISIS

The ongoing fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters.

12 Jun 2015
Greek street graffiti

Greek street graffiti

Messages sprayed and painted on the walls around Greece.

12 Jun 2015
Remembering the dead

Remembering the dead

The Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, bears the names of all UK personnel who died in Afghanistan.

11 Jun 2015
MERS outbreak

MERS outbreak

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

11 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures