Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2016 | 3:30pm GMT

It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow and predicted an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow and predicted an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
1 / 10
2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg

2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg
Close
2 / 10
2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
3 / 10
20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2011
20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Close
4 / 10
2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
5 / 10
2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2007
2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Close
6 / 10
2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
7 / 10
2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
8 / 10
2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
9 / 10
1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Venice Carnival

Venice Carnival

Next Slideshows

Venice Carnival

Venice Carnival

Highlights from the Venice Carnival.

01 Feb 2016
It's a Barbie world

It's a Barbie world

The far-reaching cultural influence of the Barbie doll, as Mattel launches a new range of diverse body shapes.

28 Jan 2016
El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.

27 Jan 2016
Rubbish in Rio

Rubbish in Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

27 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures