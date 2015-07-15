Itsy bitsy face-kini

A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and...more

A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and from jellyfish stings. The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters she never imagined her mask would become so popular with about 30,000 of them sold over the past year. REUTERS/Stringer

