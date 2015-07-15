Itsy bitsy face-kini
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other...more
A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and...more
Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
FAO Schwarz closes
The flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York, an iconic destination for childhood fun, closes its doors due to rising rent.
Russian World Cup tour
Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.
Cycling North Korea
North Korea has installed bike lanes on major thoroughfares running through Pyongyang in an apparent bid to cut down on pedestrian accidents.
Bastille Day
France marks its National Day and commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.