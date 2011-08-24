Jack Layton: 1950 - 2011
New Democratic Party Leader Jack Layton waves with his wife Olivia Chow while kicking off his campaign on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New Democratic Party Leader Jack Layton waves with his wife Olivia Chow while kicking off his campaign on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton adjusts his poppy following Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton adjusts his poppy following Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Then Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin (R) shares a laugh with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (2nd L) in the House of Commons in Ottawa June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Then Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin (R) shares a laugh with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (2nd L) in the House of Commons in Ottawa June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Saxophone player Richard Underhill (L) plays for New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (C) and Olivia Chow, his wife and fellow candidate, during a campaign stop at Chow's riding office in Toronto January 22, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Saxophone player Richard Underhill (L) plays for New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (C) and Olivia Chow, his wife and fellow candidate, during a campaign stop at Chow's riding office in Toronto January 22, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton debates a private members bill dealing with climate change in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa February 5, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton debates a private members bill dealing with climate change in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa February 5, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (R) talks with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (L), then Liberal leader Stephane Dion (2nd L) and then Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe in Ottawa October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (R) talks with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (L), then Liberal leader Stephane Dion (2nd L) and then Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe in Ottawa October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (R) speaks to children at the East End Children's Centre during a campaign stop in Toronto, September 17, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (R) speaks to children at the East End Children's Centre during a campaign stop in Toronto, September 17, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton listens to questions while addressing students at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton listens to questions while addressing students at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A student arrives to attend a question and answer session with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton in the party room of the Student Union building at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A student arrives to attend a question and answer session with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton in the party room of the Student Union building at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (L) raises his hat as he and his wife, Ontario Member of Parliament Olivia Chow, board Layton's bus to begin his election campaign after a rally in Ottawa, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (L) raises his hat as he and his wife, Ontario Member of Parliament Olivia Chow, board Layton's bus to begin his election campaign after a rally in Ottawa, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at a sports bar in Montreal, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at a sports bar in Montreal, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best
NDP Leader Jack Layton and his wife, Olivia Chow, wave to the crowd as they march in the Good Friday parade in St Francis of Assisi Church, in Toronto April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
NDP Leader Jack Layton and his wife, Olivia Chow, wave to the crowd as they march in the Good Friday parade in St Francis of Assisi Church, in Toronto April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Canada's NDP Leader Jack Layton greets a supporter at Sikh Khalsa Parade celebrations at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Canada's NDP Leader Jack Layton greets a supporter at Sikh Khalsa Parade celebrations at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton waves to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton waves to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton answers reporters' questions after a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton answers reporters' questions after a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton raises his cane at a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. Canadians will head to the polls in a federal election on May 2. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton raises his cane at a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. Canadians will head to the polls in a federal election on May 2. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
NDP leader Jack Layton greets supporters while holding an election campaign rally in Burnaby, British Columbia April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
NDP leader Jack Layton greets supporters while holding an election campaign rally in Burnaby, British Columbia April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks to supporters at his federal election night headquarters in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks to supporters at his federal election night headquarters in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton and his wife and Olivia Chow hold their granddaughter Beatrice after casting their Federal Election ballots in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton and his wife and Olivia Chow hold their granddaughter Beatrice after casting their Federal Election ballots in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Leader of the NDP Jack Layton holds up a carving of a Killer Whale after speaking at the 2011 Canadian Labour Congress convention in Vancouver, British Columbia May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Leader of the NDP Jack Layton holds up a carving of a Killer Whale after speaking at the 2011 Canadian Labour Congress convention in Vancouver, British Columbia May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
NDP leader Jack Layton walks with an aide during a break in the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
NDP leader Jack Layton walks with an aide during a break in the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks at a news conference in Toronto, July 25, 2011. Layton announced he is temporarily stepping down to battle cancer. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks at a news conference in Toronto, July 25, 2011. Layton announced he is temporarily stepping down to battle cancer. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A memorial tribute to the late Jack Layton, leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) party, rests on the front steps of his Constituency office in Toronto August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A memorial tribute to the late Jack Layton, leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) party, rests on the front steps of his Constituency office in Toronto August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Area resident William Todd lights a candle after leaving flowers on the front steps of the Constituency office of the late Jack Layton, leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) party, in Toronto August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Area resident William Todd lights a candle after leaving flowers on the front steps of the Constituency office of the late Jack Layton, leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) party, in Toronto August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Notes, flowers, candles and Orange Crush soda have been placed at a memorial for Jack Layton on Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 23, 2011.REUTERS/Blair Gable
Notes, flowers, candles and Orange Crush soda have been placed at a memorial for Jack Layton on Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 23, 2011.REUTERS/Blair Gable
People attend a candlelight vigil for federal NDP leader Jack Layton in Vancouver, British Columbia August 22, 2011. Several hundred people gathered to remember Layton, who died on Monday from cancer. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People attend a candlelight vigil for federal NDP leader Jack Layton in Vancouver, British Columbia August 22, 2011. Several hundred people gathered to remember Layton, who died on Monday from cancer. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Members of the RCMP carry the coffin containing of Canada's leader of the Opposition Jack Layton into the Center Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Members of the RCMP carry the coffin containing of Canada's leader of the Opposition Jack Layton into the Center Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Olivia Chow and family members stand before the coffin containing her husband and Canada's leader of the Opposition Jack Layton in the Center Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 24, 2011. Layton will be lying-in-state before his state funeral on August 27. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Olivia Chow and family members stand before the coffin containing her husband and Canada's leader of the Opposition Jack Layton in the Center Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 24, 2011. Layton will be lying-in-state before his state funeral on August 27. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle