Jakarta under water

<p>Women react as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Women react as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>People sit on an inflatable raft as they move through a flooded street to try to reach higher ground, in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

People sit on an inflatable raft as they move through a flooded street to try to reach higher ground, in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child sleeps in a public bus used as a temporary shelter for residents who fled their flooded houses in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A child sleeps in a public bus used as a temporary shelter for residents who fled their flooded houses in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Indonesian women workers stand on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. iREUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian women workers stand on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. iREUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>People walk on the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout during flooding in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

People walk on the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout during flooding in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Students cross a flooded street as they make their way home in the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Students cross a flooded street as they make their way home in the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A woman stands in flood waters in front of her shop in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A woman stands in flood waters in front of her shop in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>A child cries on a raft while leaving behind his home due to floodwaters in Jakarta, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A child cries on a raft while leaving behind his home due to floodwaters in Jakarta, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Indonesian workers sit on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian workers sit on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>People sit in their cars as they are stranded on a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

People sit in their cars as they are stranded on a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child holds a doll as she sits on a railway track near her flood-affected house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child holds a doll as she sits on a railway track near her flood-affected house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A father escorts his son as they evacuate a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

A father escorts his son as they evacuate a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>A woman walks in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A woman walks in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Indonesian workers walk through a flooded street at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian workers walk through a flooded street at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>People are transported across a flooded road on a wooden cart in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

People are transported across a flooded road on a wooden cart in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Residents stay outside their flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Residents stay outside their flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>A woman crosses a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A woman crosses a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A woman stands in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A woman stands in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Schoolchildren cross a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Schoolchildren cross a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Villagers walk through the flooded Jakarta-Merak toll road to reach their houses at Undar-Andir village near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Villagers walk through the flooded Jakarta-Merak toll road to reach their houses at Undar-Andir village near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Container trucks are pictured stranded in flood waters on a road in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Container trucks are pictured stranded in flood waters on a road in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A man carrying his daughter on his shoulders walks through flood waters followed by his family in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A man carrying his daughter on his shoulders walks through flood waters followed by his family in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>An Indonesian man carrying his baby walks through flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

An Indonesian man carrying his baby walks through flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Flood waters inundate the main street in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri</p>

Flood waters inundate the main street in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A man holds his son on his shoulders as they walk in a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A man holds his son on his shoulders as they walk in a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Residents walk through floodwaters as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Residents walk through floodwaters as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

