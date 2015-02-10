Jakarta under water
A man rides his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride on a fire truck through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A bus drives through flood waters outside the Presidential Palace, after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy guiding a horse and buggy is swamped by waves caused by a truck driving on a flooded street (unseen), after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Motorists ride their motorcycles through a flooded intersection after continues heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A student waits inside a Baja vehicle during a traffic jam caused by water on the roads after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A woman is helped across a flooded intersection after continues heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A police officer from the mobile brigade walks along a flooded road after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman helps a motorist on flooded street outside the Presidential Palace after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride on the back of a truck ferrying a vehicle down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A passenger rides in a horse-drawn carriage down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride in a horse-drawn carriage down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man walks his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A driver pushes his Baja vehicle through flood waters outside the Presidential Palace, after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
