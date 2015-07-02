Japan defeats England
Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) and midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) celebrate as England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) reacts after a own goal by England defender Laura Bassett (on ground) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's...more
Japan midfielder Mizuho Sakaguchi (6) and England forward Toni Duggan (18) fight for the ball during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory...more
England forward Toni Duggan (18) shoots the ball against Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory...more
Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) and defender Saori Ariyoshi (19) fight for the ball against England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta...more
England midfielder Fara Williams (4) celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the first half against Japan in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015....more
England defender Laura Bassett (6) fouls Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich...more
Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) fouls England defender Steph Houghton (5) leading to a penalty kick during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory...more
England forward Jill Scott (8) put a header on goal during the second half against Japan in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA...more
England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) and Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) fight for the ball during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory...more
Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) fights for the ball against England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) and forward Jill Scott (8) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta...more
England defender Claire Rafferty (3) and Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) for a header the box during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory...more
England defender Laura Bassett (6) and Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) fight for the ball during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit:...more
Japan celebrates after a goal by midfielder Aya Miyama (8) during the first half against the England in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich...more
Next Slideshows
Military plane crashes in Indonesia
A military transport plane with more than 100 people on board crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off in northern Indonesia.
Destination North Korea
Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the month of June.
Suicide blast hits U.S. troops
A Taliban suicide attack strikes a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.