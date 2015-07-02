Edition:
Thu Jul 2, 2015

Japan defeats England

Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) and midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) celebrate as England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) reacts after a own goal by England defender Laura Bassett (on ground) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Japan midfielder Mizuho Sakaguchi (6) and England forward Toni Duggan (18) fight for the ball during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England forward Toni Duggan (18) shoots the ball against Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) and defender Saori Ariyoshi (19) fight for the ball against England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England midfielder Fara Williams (4) celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the first half against Japan in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England defender Laura Bassett (6) fouls Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) fouls England defender Steph Houghton (5) leading to a penalty kick during the first half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England forward Jill Scott (8) put a header on goal during the second half against Japan in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) and Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) fight for the ball during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (13) fights for the ball against England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) and forward Jill Scott (8) during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England defender Claire Rafferty (3) and Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) for a header the box during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
England defender Laura Bassett (6) and Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) fight for the ball during the second half in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Japan celebrates after a goal by midfielder Aya Miyama (8) during the first half against the England in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta Wednesday, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
