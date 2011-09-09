Edition:
Japan: Now and then

Friday, September 09, 2011

Smoke rises in Sendai on March 12, 2011 after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami struck the city the previous day, and the same area on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (top) and Issei Kato

Smoke rises in Sendai on March 12, 2011 after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami struck the city the previous day, and the same area on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (top) and Issei Kato

The city of Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, in flames following the earthquake and the same area on September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

The city of Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, in flames following the earthquake and the same area on September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

An area at a factory in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, after the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area at a factory in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, after the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area in Rikuzentakata following earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area in Rikuzentakata following earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

An area of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

A vehicle travelling past the "Asia Symphony" cargo ship swept ashore by the tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A vehicle travelling past the "Asia Symphony" cargo ship swept ashore by the tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Facilities near the seawater heat exchanger building of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 reactor building pictured after the tsunami hit the area and a photo taken August 26, 201. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Facilities near the seawater heat exchanger building of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 reactor building pictured after the tsunami hit the area and a photo taken August 26, 201. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

A man walking in front of trucks, washed up onto a warehouse by the March tsunami at a port in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man walking in front of trucks, washed up onto a warehouse by the March tsunami at a port in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area affected earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, and the same area on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An area affected earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, and the same area on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The fiishing port of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture after the massive earthquake and tsunami taken in March, the same area in June 6, 2011 and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

The fiishing port of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture after the massive earthquake and tsunami taken in March, the same area in June 6, 2011 and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

A view of Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

A view of Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

The tsunami hitting the coastal area of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 11, 2011, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

The tsunami hitting the coastal area of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 11, 2011, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo

Sony's warehouse near Sendai port following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sony's warehouse near Sendai port following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami in March, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami in March, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A facility at Sendai airport following the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A facility at Sendai airport following the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sendai airport after the earthquake and tsunami and the same airport on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak and Issei Kato (bottom)

Sendai airport after the earthquake and tsunami and the same airport on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak and Issei Kato (bottom)

Debris scattered between heat exchanger buildings of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings in Fukushima prefecture after the tsunami and the same are on August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Debris scattered between heat exchanger buildings of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings in Fukushima prefecture after the tsunami and the same are on August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

