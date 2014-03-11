Japan tsunami anniversary
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. ...more
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A banner that reads "Fukushima" is placed in front of a giant symbolic Japan's national flag to mark the third year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
A banner that reads "Fukushima" is placed in front of a giant symbolic Japan's national flag to mark the third year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People arrange electric candles to form a message during a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. The message reads, "3.11,...more
People arrange electric candles to form a message during a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. The message reads, "3.11, connection", which the event organizer said means, "We are always with the victims of March 11, 2011." REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers and firefighters search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side of the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima...more
Police officers and firefighters search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side of the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman offers prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman offers prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tadashi Aizawa (L) and his wife Seiko (2nd L) pray for Seiko's older sister who was killed by the tsunami on March 11, 2011, with the deceased older sister's daughters, Miho Suzuki (C), Harue Motoi and Yukie Ukito (R), at the spot the sister lived in...more
Tadashi Aizawa (L) and his wife Seiko (2nd L) pray for Seiko's older sister who was killed by the tsunami on March 11, 2011, with the deceased older sister's daughters, Miho Suzuki (C), Harue Motoi and Yukie Ukito (R), at the spot the sister lived in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students walk down the stairs as they evacuate during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students walk down the stairs as they evacuate during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A decontamination worker walks in front of a sign reading "Nuclear Power - The Energy for a Better Future", at the entrance of the empty Futaba town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant,...more
A decontamination worker walks in front of a sign reading "Nuclear Power - The Energy for a Better Future", at the entrance of the empty Futaba town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, inside the exclusion zone in Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man places flowers as he prays for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man places flowers as he prays for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side as the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Namie town,...more
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side as the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya...more
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers and firefighters observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, at a port in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police officers and firefighters observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, at a port in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors from other prefectures watch the sun rise from the top of a breakwater in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Visitors from other prefectures watch the sun rise from the top of a breakwater in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Next Slideshows
Assassin still divides Bosnia
The hometown of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassin remains divided over how to remember him.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
Search for missing plane
Inside the massive air and sea search for the Malaysian airliner.
Broken lives of Fukushima
A glimpse of the lives shattered after the tsunami and nuclear disaster.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.