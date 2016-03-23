Japan tsunami debris adrift
The bow of a derelict boat that washed up on an Oregon beach on Tuesday. Algae and an oyster are among the clues Oregon biologists believe may link the vestiges of the sea-ravaged boat to the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan. REUTERS/Oregon Parks...more
A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery...more
A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of the tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force
A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy
A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy
Next Slideshows
Earth Hour effect
Before and after images from Earth Hour.
Turkey's Kurds celebrate Newroz
Turkey's Kurds mark the spring festival with a call for peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants.
China's polluted waters
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.