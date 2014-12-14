Japan votes
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pauses as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Liberal Democratic Party candidate Miki Yamada during an election night event at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at an election night event at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Election officials sort ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Election officials carry ballot boxes as they run up stairs to a counting centre in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official sorts through ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Children wait as their parents fill out ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Election officials open ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man fills his ballot paper to vote in the lower house parliamentary election in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official stands among unopened ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official unlocks a ballot box at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A couple waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves to supporters as people wave Japanese national flags on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe speaks to supporters at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Marches against police shootings
Thousands march to protest killings of unarmed black men by police officers.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.
Holy grail of huge waves
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the "Holy Grail of huge waves".
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.