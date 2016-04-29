Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 4:10pm BST

Japan's 'Corpse Hotel'

Customers Hirokazu Hosaka (R) and his wife Minako Hosaka look at the coffin of his mother at the 'Corpse Hotel' in Kawasaki, Japan. The business is one of Japan's latest so-called corpse hotels, a camouflaged morgue used to store some of Japan's mounting pile of bodies waiting for a spot in one of the nation's overworked crematoriums. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Customers Hirokazu Hosaka (R) and his wife Minako Hosaka look at the coffin of his mother at the 'Corpse Hotel' in Kawasaki, Japan. The business is one of Japan's latest so-called corpse hotels, a camouflaged morgue used to store some of Japan's...more

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Customers Hirokazu Hosaka (R) and his wife Minako Hosaka look at the coffin of his mother at the 'Corpse Hotel' in Kawasaki, Japan. The business is one of Japan's latest so-called corpse hotels, a camouflaged morgue used to store some of Japan's mounting pile of bodies waiting for a spot in one of the nation's overworked crematoriums. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 7
At a daily rate of 9,000 yen ($82) family members can keep their deceased relative in one of Sousou's 10 rooms for up to four days until a crematorium can be found. Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

At a daily rate of 9,000 yen ($82) family members can keep their deceased relative in one of Sousou's 10 rooms for up to four days until a crematorium can be found. Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
At a daily rate of 9,000 yen ($82) family members can keep their deceased relative in one of Sousou's 10 rooms for up to four days until a crematorium can be found. Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 7
As Japan ages its people are dying off at a faster pace. About 20,000 more people per year are expiring with the death rate expected to peak at about 1.7 million a year by around 2040, according government estimates. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

As Japan ages its people are dying off at a faster pace. About 20,000 more people per year are expiring with the death rate expected to peak at about 1.7 million a year by around 2040, according government estimates. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
As Japan ages its people are dying off at a faster pace. About 20,000 more people per year are expiring with the death rate expected to peak at about 1.7 million a year by around 2040, according government estimates. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 7
The exterior of the corpse hotel. Residents of Kawasaki are unhappy about living next to the building, with placards and flags dotting the neighborhood expressing outrage at the presence of the morgue. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The exterior of the corpse hotel. Residents of Kawasaki are unhappy about living next to the building, with placards and flags dotting the neighborhood expressing outrage at the presence of the morgue. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
The exterior of the corpse hotel. Residents of Kawasaki are unhappy about living next to the building, with placards and flags dotting the neighborhood expressing outrage at the presence of the morgue. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 7
The owner, who used to help organize weddings, is looking to tap growing demand, with plans to bring corpse hotels to other cities. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The owner, who used to help organize weddings, is looking to tap growing demand, with plans to bring corpse hotels to other cities. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
The owner, who used to help organize weddings, is looking to tap growing demand, with plans to bring corpse hotels to other cities. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 7
Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 7
Customer Hirokazu Hosaka (R) prays to his mother as he stands at her coffin with his wife Minako Hosaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Customer Hirokazu Hosaka (R) prays to his mother as he stands at her coffin with his wife Minako Hosaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Customer Hirokazu Hosaka (R) prays to his mother as he stands at her coffin with his wife Minako Hosaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

Next Slideshows

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

28 Apr 2016
Our home in space

Our home in space

Life on board the International Space Station.

28 Apr 2016
Made in 3D

Made in 3D

The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, ice cream and a violin.

27 Apr 2016
Art on a pencil tip

Art on a pencil tip

Miniature sculptures intricately carved on the tip of a pencil.

26 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures