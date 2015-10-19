Edition:
United Kingdom
Japan's naval power

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama, which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sails in smoke during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A member of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)looks at a performance by Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" during JMSDF's fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama (L), which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leads the JMSDF fleet during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) patrol guided missile boats fire decoys during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
The Uzushio submarine of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) bursts to the surface during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Shimakaze fires its cannon during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
The Izumo military helicopter carrier of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sails during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) P-3C anti-submarine patrol aircraft drops depth charges during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" performs during Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, sails for celebration during Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama (front), which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leads the MSDF fleet during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Sailors of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) stand near the Japanese naval flag on its destroyer Kirisame during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
