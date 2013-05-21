Japan's nuclear tsunami wall
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a...more
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in...more
An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013....more
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
