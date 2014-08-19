Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 1:35pm BST

Japan's pachinko parlours

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 26
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game....more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 26
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 26
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 26
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 26
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 26
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 26
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 26
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 26
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 26
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 26
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 26
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 26
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 26
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 26
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 26
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 26
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 26
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 26
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 26
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 26
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 26
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Next Slideshows

Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Teams from 12 countries compete in tests of driving and shooting.

18 Aug 2014
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

18 Aug 2014
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.

18 Aug 2014
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.

17 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures