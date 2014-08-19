Japan's pachinko parlours
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and...more
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game....more
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
