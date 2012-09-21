Edition:
United Kingdom

Jazmine's transformation

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza (R) talks to her mother Veronica as they eat bacon-wrapped hot dogs during a Father's Day barbeque at their home in Denver in this June 18, 2011, file photo two days before Jazmine's gastric banding operation. After trying multiple diets and exercise, Jazmine, 17, decided on the Lap-Band treatment with the encouragement of her mother, who had a gastric bypass herself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza (R) talks to her mother Veronica as they eat bacon-wrapped hot dogs during a Father's Day barbeque at their home in Denver in this June 18, 2011, file photo two days before Jazmine's gastric banding operation. After trying multiple diets and exercise, Jazmine, 17, decided on the Lap-Band treatment with the encouragement of her mother, who had a gastric bypass herself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza sends a text message to her brother and sister as she waits at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo just before her Lap-Band surgery. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza sends a text message to her brother and sister as she waits at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo just before her Lap-Band surgery. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, is wheeled into an operating room by registered nurse Russel Hutchinson and surgeon Michael Snyder (R) for her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, is wheeled into an operating room by registered nurse Russel Hutchinson and surgeon Michael Snyder (R) for her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (C) starts to wake up in the hands of anaesthesiologist Andrea Grilli (L) as Surgical First Assistant Tony Covello finishes up her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (C) starts to wake up in the hands of anaesthesiologist Andrea Grilli (L) as Surgical First Assistant Tony Covello finishes up her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (L) does ab crunches during a workout at a gym as her mother Veronica (R) watches in Englewood, Colorado, in this August 24, 2011 file photo. About two months after her surgery, Jazmine had lost 35 pounds and her mother, after four months, had lost 60 pounds. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (L) does ab crunches during a workout at a gym as her mother Veronica (R) watches in Englewood, Colorado, in this August 24, 2011 file photo. About two months after her surgery, Jazmine had lost 35 pounds and her mother, after four months, had lost 60 pounds. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) and her mother Veronica, both bariatric surgery patients, get encouragement from trainer Richard Kalasky (L) in Denver in this January 28, 2012 file photo. Kalasky, also a patient who lost 140 lbs. after the procedure, was leading an exercise class for bariatric patients. Veronica was 188 lbs and Jazmine 225 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) and her mother Veronica, both bariatric surgery patients, get encouragement from trainer Richard Kalasky (L) in Denver in this January 28, 2012 file photo. Kalasky, also a patient who lost 140 lbs. after the procedure, was leading an exercise class for bariatric patients. Veronica was 188 lbs and Jazmine 225 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, works out at the Sound Mind and Body fitness center at John F. Kennedy high school in Denver in this February 16, 2012 file photo. Jazmine started a workout club with friends at the school. She was 223 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, works out at the Sound Mind and Body fitness center at John F. Kennedy high school in Denver in this February 16, 2012 file photo. Jazmine started a workout club with friends at the school. She was 223 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, a teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the backyard of her home in Denver in this April 21, 2012 file photo. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, a teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the backyard of her home in Denver in this April 21, 2012 file photo. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Veronica Raygoza (R) takes a picture of her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 18, before Jazmine went to her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia (C) in Denver April 28, 2012. Both Raygozas had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Veronica Raygoza (R) takes a picture of her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 18, before Jazmine went to her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia (C) in Denver April 28, 2012. Both Raygozas had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) poses for a picture at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) poses for a picture at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) leaves a temporary studio set after getting her picture taken at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) leaves a temporary studio set after getting her picture taken at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) waits in line with classmates for a photo booth at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) waits in line with classmates for a photo booth at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, walks onto a temporary studio set to get a portrait shot at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, walks onto a temporary studio set to get a portrait shot at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) dances at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) dances at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) adjusts her cap before her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. Raygoza had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) adjusts her cap before her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. Raygoza had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, waves to her family as she leaves the stage after getting her diploma at her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, waves to her family as she leaves the stage after getting her diploma at her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

A combination picture shows Veronica Raygoza (L) and her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in their backyard June 18, 2011 (top) and again on September 16, 2012 (bottom) in Denver. Veronica lost 73 pounds since her gastric bypass surgery on April 23, 2011 and Jazmine had lost 87 pounds since her lap-band was placed on June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

A combination picture shows Veronica Raygoza (L) and her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in their backyard June 18, 2011 (top) and again on September 16, 2012 (bottom) in Denver. Veronica lost 73 pounds since her gastric bypass surgery on April 23, 2011 and Jazmine had lost 87 pounds since her lap-band was placed on June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 18
Friday, September 21, 2012

A combination picture shows Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in her backyard June 18, 2011 (L) and again on September 16, 2012 in Denver (R). REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

A combination picture shows Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in her backyard June 18, 2011 (L) and again on September 16, 2012 in Denver (R). REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 18

Jazmine's transformation

Jazmine's transformation Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Decision 2012

Decision 2012
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »