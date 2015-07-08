Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Paris Haute Couture
Backstage and Fall/Winter collection highlights from Paris.
Casino Chanel
Designer Karl Lagerfeld transforms the Grand Palais into a casino runway in Paris.
Affleck and Garner split
Hollywood A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announce plans to divorce, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary.
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.