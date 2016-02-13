Edition:
Jellyfish from the deep

A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
White-spotted jellyfishes are pictured during the annual inventory in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany on December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

White-spotted jellyfishes are pictured during the annual inventory in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany on December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
White-spotted jellyfishes are pictured during the annual inventory in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany on December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A boy watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A boy watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
A boy watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Japanese sea nettles are seen at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Japanese sea nettles are seen at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
Japanese sea nettles are seen at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
Jellyfish swim in an aquarium of the Monaco oceanographic museum March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jellyfish swim in an aquarium of the Monaco oceanographic museum March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2011
Jellyfish swim in an aquarium of the Monaco oceanographic museum March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A visitor photographs Japanese sea nettle jellies through a viewing window at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

A visitor photographs Japanese sea nettle jellies through a viewing window at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
A visitor photographs Japanese sea nettle jellies through a viewing window at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
A girl tries to reach moon jellyfish inside a tank at the Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A girl tries to reach moon jellyfish inside a tank at the Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2008
A girl tries to reach moon jellyfish inside a tank at the Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A jellyfish floats in the Mediterranean sea off the south coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

A jellyfish floats in the Mediterranean sea off the south coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2006
A jellyfish floats in the Mediterranean sea off the south coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2008
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Mediterranean jellies swim past a viewing tank at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Mediterranean jellies swim past a viewing tank at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
Mediterranean jellies swim past a viewing tank at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
