Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 2:55am BST

Jersey Boys premiere

Actors Christopher Walken and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Christopher Walken, Angelo Galasso and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actors Alan Cumming (L), Lena Hall (C) and Vincent Piazza attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actors John Lloyd Young (L) and Michael Lomenda attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor and singer Billy Porter attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actress Lena Hall attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actress Kathrine Narducci attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Mike Doyle attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Barbara Walters attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
