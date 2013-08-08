Jersey's demolition derby
Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the...more
Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the 1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. ...more
A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey,...more
Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4,...more
Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Fighting Al-Qaeda in Yemen
A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.
Nairobi airport fire
A fire engulfed Kenya's main airport, choking a vital travel and trade gateway to east Africa.
Greece battles Marathon inferno
A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, near the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians...
In-vitro burger
The world's first laboratory-grown beef burger was flipped out of a petri dish and into a frying pan, with food tasters declaring its flavor "close to meat."
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.