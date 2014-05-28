Edition:
Jerusalem Day

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in a glass wall of a hotel in Jerusalem May 28, 2014. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in a glass wall of a hotel in Jerusalem May 28, 2014. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen ride horses during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People wave Israeli flags as they take part in a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A nun watches as people wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli border policeman scuffles with a Palestinian woman during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man looks out from behind a glass wall of a hotel as an Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in the glass in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian during clashes at a parade marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian boy cries as an Israeli border policeman stands behind a temporary police barrier during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Youths wave Israeli flags near border policemen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a member of the media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

