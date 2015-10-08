Jerusalem on edge

An Israeli policeman is pictured near the car of a Palestinian driver who was shot by Israeli soldiers at the Za'im checkpoint near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, adjacent to Jerusalem October 7, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman...more

An Israeli policeman is pictured near the car of a Palestinian driver who was shot by Israeli soldiers at the Za'im checkpoint near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, adjacent to Jerusalem October 7, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said that the Palestinian driver tried to ram the checkpoint and run over an Israeli policeman and an Israeli soldier shot and injured him. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

