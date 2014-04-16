Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
