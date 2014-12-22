Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 22, 2014 | 7:05pm GMT

Jesus in Philadelphia

With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. REUTERS/Mark Makela

With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 30
Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 30
A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 30
'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 30
'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 30
'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 30
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 30
Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 30
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 30
(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 30
Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 30
'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 30
After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 30
As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to a friend, while holding a 12 foot cross which he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to a friend, while holding a 12 foot cross which he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to a friend, while holding a 12 foot cross which he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 30
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 30
A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 30
'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 30
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 30
While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Village in LOVE Park towards the nativity scene after carrying this 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City. REUTERS/Mark Makela

While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Village in LOVE Park towards the nativity scene after carrying this 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City....more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Village in LOVE Park towards the nativity scene after carrying this 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
19 / 30
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 30
'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
21 / 30
Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing the 12 foot cross to a truck following his 8 miles cross walk through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing the 12 foot cross to a truck following his 8 miles cross walk through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk....more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing the 12 foot cross to a truck following his 8 miles cross walk through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
22 / 30
Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles from North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles from North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles from North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
23 / 30
'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
24 / 30
'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
25 / 30
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
26 / 30
Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
27 / 30
Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
28 / 30
'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
29 / 30
'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
NYPD officers mourned

NYPD officers mourned

Next Slideshows

NYPD officers mourned

NYPD officers mourned

Scenes following the shooting of two NYPD officers in Brooklyn.

22 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.

20 Dec 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

19 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Gaza

Pictures of the year: Gaza

Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.

19 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast