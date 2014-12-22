Jesus in Philadelphia
With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of...more
Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to a friend, while holding a 12 foot cross which he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a...more
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday...more
A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Village in LOVE Park towards the nativity scene after carrying this 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City....more
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing the 12 foot cross to a truck following his 8 miles cross walk through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk....more
Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles from North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more
'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more
'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
