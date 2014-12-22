Jesus in Philadelphia

With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of...more

With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close