Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized
A row of more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones is seen after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Local and national media report on more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A visitor checks on her families plot after more than 170 Jewish headstones were toppled after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
People view toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A row of more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
