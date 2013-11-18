JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now
A combination picture shows (L) Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination of President Kennedy, covering their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in...more
A combination picture shows (L) Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination of President Kennedy, covering their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired at Kennedy on November 22, 1963, and (R) visitors to Dealey Plaza using a tablet computer to photograph the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot nearly 50 years earlier on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) a photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, described as showing Lee Harvey Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W....more
A combination picture shows (L) a photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, described as showing Lee Harvey Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street in an undated photo believed to have been taken in 1963 in Dallas, and (R) the backyard of 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas photographed November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. Secret Service agents and local police examining the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is...more
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. Secret Service agents and local police examining the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital after being shot while driving through the streets of Dallas on November 22, 1963 in this White House handout photograph and (R) the same parking area for ambulances outside the emergency room at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis greeting supporters at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas in this White House handout photograph taken on November 22, 1963 with the Confederate...more
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis greeting supporters at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas in this White House handout photograph taken on November 22, 1963 with the Confederate and Texas flags being waved in the background and (R) the same scene showing a remodeled air traffic control tower at the site of the original photo at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas on November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
Combination picture shows (L) the former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas in an undated photograph from the Dallas Police Department taken in 1963 and (R) the same site on...more
Combination picture shows (L) the former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas in an undated photograph from the Dallas Police Department taken in 1963 and (R) the same site on November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) a Dallas Police Department vehicle parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, in this undated image from 1963. According to federal government...more
A combination picture shows (L) a Dallas Police Department vehicle parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, in this undated image from 1963. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President Kennedy. A current photo (R) shows the same spot on November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives, City of Dallas/University of North Texas/Handout and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination shows (L) flower arrangements and spectators lining the street along Elm Street during a reconstruction of the Dealey Plaza crime scene by the United States Secret Service in this undated photograph taken in Dallas, in 1963 and (R)...more
A combination shows (L) flower arrangements and spectators lining the street along Elm Street during a reconstruction of the Dealey Plaza crime scene by the United States Secret Service in this undated photograph taken in Dallas, in 1963 and (R) visitors to Dealey Plaza walking along Elm and Commerce Streets in Dallas, Texas on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
Combination picture shows (L) cars traveling on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Texas in Dealey Plaza in November 22, 1963 and (R) the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza (L), formerly known as the Texas School Book...more
Combination picture shows (L) cars traveling on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Texas in Dealey Plaza in November 22, 1963 and (R) the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza (L), formerly known as the Texas School Book Depository, photographed from Elm and Commerce Streets in Dallas, Texas on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) an unidentified uniformed police officer pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture taken in Dallas, Texas in 1963. The image, part of the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection,...more
A combination picture shows (L) an unidentified uniformed police officer pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture taken in Dallas, Texas in 1963. The image, part of the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat." Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at the Texas Theatre in Dallas for the murder of Officer J.D. Tippit. George Quartz, the events coordinator for the Texas Theatre, poses for a photograph (R) on November 8, 2013 at the same location where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) the General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library on the right as U.S. President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession of his state funeral along Pennsylvania...more
A combination picture shows (L) the General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library on the right as U.S. President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession of his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in this White House handout photograph taken on November 24, 1963 and (R) the same spot as activists wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk past the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue on November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) the motorcade of U.S. President John F. Kennedy as it moves through downtown Fort Worth, Texas in this White House photograph taken on November 22, 1963 and (R) The Tarrant County Courthouse seen from Main Street in...more
A combination picture shows (L) the motorcade of U.S. President John F. Kennedy as it moves through downtown Fort Worth, Texas in this White House photograph taken on November 22, 1963 and (R) The Tarrant County Courthouse seen from Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, Texas on November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
