Pictures | Mon Nov 18, 2013 | 11:00pm GMT

JFK's death car

<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

