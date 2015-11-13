Jihadi John uncovered
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. The United States targeted British Islamic State leader "Jihadi...more
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. A U.S. official said Thursday's attack in the town of Raqqa probably killed Mohammed Emwazi, a British...more
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. E?mwazi participated in the...more
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his eyes...more
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Kenji Goto in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via...more
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Sinjar offensive
Backed by U.S. air strikes, Kurdish forces say they have defeated Islamic State in Sinjar, Iraq.
Battling Islamic State
Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Greeks on strike
Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.