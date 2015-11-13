Edition:
Jihadi John uncovered

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. The United States targeted British Islamic State leader "Jihadi John" in an air strike in northern Syria and evidence was growing on Friday that he was killed. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. A U.S. official said Thursday's attack in the town of Raqqa probably killed Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who was nicknamed "Jihadi John" after appearing in videos showing the killings of American and British hostages. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. E?mwazi participated in the videos showing the murders of U.S. journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley, U.S. aid worker Abdul-Rahman Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, and a number of other hostages.The British government said it had "been working hand in glove with the Americans" to defeat Islamic State "and to hunt down those murdering Western hostages." REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his eyes and the bridge of his nose, Jihadi John became a menacing symbol of Islamic State brutality and one of the world's most wanted men in videos showing the killing of hostages. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Kenji Goto in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
