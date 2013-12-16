Edition:
Jingle Ball concert in New York

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

