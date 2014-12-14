Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Dec 14, 2014 | 4:58am GMT

Jingle Ball in New York

Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
1 / 25
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
2 / 25
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
3 / 25
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
4 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
5 / 25
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
6 / 25
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
7 / 25
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
8 / 25
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
9 / 25
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
10 / 25
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
11 / 25
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
12 / 25
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
13 / 25
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
14 / 25
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
15 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
16 / 25
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
17 / 25
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
18 / 25
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
19 / 25
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
20 / 25
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
21 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
22 / 25
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
23 / 25
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
24 / 25
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The Interview premiere

The Interview premiere

Next Slideshows

The Interview premiere

The Interview premiere

All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".

12 Dec 2014
Golden Globe nominees

Golden Globe nominees

The nominees in the major categories.

11 Dec 2014
Afghan Bruce Lee

Afghan Bruce Lee

An Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame.

11 Dec 2014
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.

04 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures