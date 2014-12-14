Jingle Ball in New York
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Next Slideshows
The Interview premiere
All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".
Golden Globe nominees
The nominees in the major categories.
Afghan Bruce Lee
An Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame.
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.