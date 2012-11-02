Jobless migrants return home
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks through downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. Del Paso is a cameraman who left Spain for Uruguay this month after being jobless for over two years and being forced to move back into his mother's house in the small northern town of Palencia. When a hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, offered him a job as caretaker over the summer months, the 34-year-old bought a one-way ticket and packed his bags. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso packs his rucksack at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. After joining the euro in 1999, Spain's economic boom made it the land of opportunity for millions of Latin American migrant workers. But since the decade-long boom turned to bust roughly four years ago, many of those immigrants have returned, joined by a growing number of disillusioned Spaniards who hope that Latin America, with its developing economies and low cost of living, has more to offer. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at a picture of his family members at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso sits in a bus in Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso goes down the stairs as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waits for a taxi as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso smiles as he receives a handmade wallet from his girlfriend Marta Perez while going to Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez sit outside Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez look at information screens at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez go up the stairs at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at his boarding pass at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez embrace and say their goodbyes at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks to the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marta Perez, girlfriend of Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso, cries at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waves to his girlfriend Marta Perez at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso arrives at Montevideo's Carrasco airport October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso rests after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses in front of a hotel while looking for accommodation shortly after arriving in Montevideo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff