Jobs' Apple creations
Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new "iPad" tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
With a projected image of the new Apple PowerBook G3 behind him, acting Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during a presentation of Apple's new G3 line of Macintoshes and PowerBooks at the Flint Centre in Cupertino on November 10, 1997. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple CEO Steve Jobs stands by the new iMac computer as he addresses the Apple Expo in Paris September 17, 1998. REUTERS/Mousse Mousse
Evan Knapp (L) and Morgan McGovern (R) play at children's workstations at the first Apple retail store at Tyson's Corner Mall in McLean, Virginia, May 15, 2001, during an announcement ceremony. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Apple Computer Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's new iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York on July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Apple Computer Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs explains iMovie digital video editing during a keynote speech at Macworld Expo in Makuhari, east of Tokyo February 16, 2000. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
Apple CEO Steve Jobs gestures during a demonstration of a preview version of Apple's new Mac OS X operating system, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2000, at the San Jose Convention Center May 15, 2000. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple Computer Inc. founder Steve Jobs poses with the company's new Power Mac G4 Cube after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Exposition in New York on July 19, 2000. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Apple CEO Steve Jobs throws the new, lightweight Apple iBook notebook computer up in the air during a press event to introduce the new iBook at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, May 1, 2001. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the new "iPod mini" digital music player at the 2004 Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Lauren McGowan, 32, listens to her ipod on Labor Day in Central Park, New York September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs introduces a smaller version of the iPod Shuffle music device to the crowd at an Apple media event at the Yerba Buena Center of the Arts theater in San Francisco, California, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dino Vournas
Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the newly redesigned iMac computer during his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo 2002 in San Francisco January 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
A woman uses an iMac computer in a shop at a mobile and computer shopping complex in northern Tehran January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs holds a new 12 inch Apple G4 Powerbook laptop computer in his right hand and a new 17 inch Apple G4 Powerbook in his left after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 7, 2003. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Videogame enthusiasts listen to speakers at the Nintendo E3 media briefing as they work on their Apple laptops in Hollywood, California July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs speaks during a special event in Tokyo August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Apple CEO Steve Jobs sits next to the new Apple iPod Hi-Fi which he introduced at an event for press and industry analysts at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple CEO Steve Jobs is silhouetted as he introduces the new Apple iPod Nano media player in San Francisco, California September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
The first buyer of the new 3G iPhone in Hong Kong shows off his phone July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Apple chief executive Steve Jobs shows an iPhone 4 to Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during his visit to Silicon Valley in Cupertino June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov
Apple CEO Steve Jobs reveals Apple's new ultra thin notebook computer, "MacBook Air", during his keynote address at the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man uses a computer in the lounge area of the 27th Chaos Communication Congress (27C3) in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs shows off a thinner iPod Touch at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs speaks as colorful redesigned iPod Nano are displayed at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A performer plays a game on an iPad while waiting for a Beijing opera performance, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 1st young Beijing Opera actors' arena contest in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Apple CEO Steve Jobs demonstrates video conferencing with Apple Senior Vice President for Industrial Design Jonathan Ive at the unveiling of the iPhone 4 in San Francisco, California, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galraith
Matthew West, 3, watches a video on his Mom's iPhone while she talks with friends at Starbucks' Roy Street Coffee and Tea in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs speaks on stage showing the size difference of the redesigned Apple TV box at Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, California September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Steve Jobs talks about the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A bouquet of flowers, candles, and an iPhone form an impromptu shrine in front of the upper west side Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
