" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Jobs' Apple creations

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new "iPad" tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new "iPad" tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
1 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

With a projected image of the new Apple PowerBook G3 behind him, acting Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during a presentation of Apple's new G3 line of Macintoshes and PowerBooks at the Flint Centre in Cupertino on November 10, 1997. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

With a projected image of the new Apple PowerBook G3 behind him, acting Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during a presentation of Apple's new G3 line of Macintoshes and PowerBooks at the Flint Centre in Cupertino on November 10, 1997. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
2 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs stands by the new iMac computer as he addresses the Apple Expo in Paris September 17, 1998. REUTERS/Mousse Mousse

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs stands by the new iMac computer as he addresses the Apple Expo in Paris September 17, 1998. REUTERS/Mousse Mousse

Close
3 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Evan Knapp (L) and Morgan McGovern (R) play at children's workstations at the first Apple retail store at Tyson's Corner Mall in McLean, Virginia, May 15, 2001, during an announcement ceremony. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Evan Knapp (L) and Morgan McGovern (R) play at children's workstations at the first Apple retail store at Tyson's Corner Mall in McLean, Virginia, May 15, 2001, during an announcement ceremony. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
4 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's new iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York on July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's new iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York on July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
5 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs explains iMovie digital video editing during a keynote speech at Macworld Expo in Makuhari, east of Tokyo February 16, 2000. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs explains iMovie digital video editing during a keynote speech at Macworld Expo in Makuhari, east of Tokyo February 16, 2000. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

Close
6 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs gestures during a demonstration of a preview version of Apple's new Mac OS X operating system, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2000, at the San Jose Convention Center May 15, 2000. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs gestures during a demonstration of a preview version of Apple's new Mac OS X operating system, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2000, at the San Jose Convention Center May 15, 2000. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
7 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. founder Steve Jobs poses with the company's new Power Mac G4 Cube after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Exposition in New York on July 19, 2000. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. founder Steve Jobs poses with the company's new Power Mac G4 Cube after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Exposition in New York on July 19, 2000. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
8 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs throws the new, lightweight Apple iBook notebook computer up in the air during a press event to introduce the new iBook at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, May 1, 2001. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs throws the new, lightweight Apple iBook notebook computer up in the air during a press event to introduce the new iBook at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, May 1, 2001. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
9 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the new "iPod mini" digital music player at the 2004 Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the new "iPod mini" digital music player at the 2004 Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
10 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Lauren McGowan, 32, listens to her ipod on Labor Day in Central Park, New York September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Lauren McGowan, 32, listens to her ipod on Labor Day in Central Park, New York September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs introduces a smaller version of the iPod Shuffle music device to the crowd at an Apple media event at the Yerba Buena Center of the Arts theater in San Francisco, California, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dino Vournas

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs introduces a smaller version of the iPod Shuffle music device to the crowd at an Apple media event at the Yerba Buena Center of the Arts theater in San Francisco, California, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dino Vournas

Close
12 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the newly redesigned iMac computer during his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo 2002 in San Francisco January 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the newly redesigned iMac computer during his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo 2002 in San Francisco January 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
13 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A woman uses an iMac computer in a shop at a mobile and computer shopping complex in northern Tehran January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A woman uses an iMac computer in a shop at a mobile and computer shopping complex in northern Tehran January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
14 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs holds a new 12 inch Apple G4 Powerbook laptop computer in his right hand and a new 17 inch Apple G4 Powerbook in his left after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 7, 2003. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs holds a new 12 inch Apple G4 Powerbook laptop computer in his right hand and a new 17 inch Apple G4 Powerbook in his left after his keynote address at the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco January 7, 2003. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
15 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Videogame enthusiasts listen to speakers at the Nintendo E3 media briefing as they work on their Apple laptops in Hollywood, California July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Videogame enthusiasts listen to speakers at the Nintendo E3 media briefing as they work on their Apple laptops in Hollywood, California July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs speaks during a special event in Tokyo August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs speaks during a special event in Tokyo August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Close
17 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs sits next to the new Apple iPod Hi-Fi which he introduced at an event for press and industry analysts at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs sits next to the new Apple iPod Hi-Fi which he introduced at an event for press and industry analysts at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
18 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is silhouetted as he introduces the new Apple iPod Nano media player in San Francisco, California September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is silhouetted as he introduces the new Apple iPod Nano media player in San Francisco, California September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
20 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

The first buyer of the new 3G iPhone in Hong Kong shows off his phone July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 06, 2011

The first buyer of the new 3G iPhone in Hong Kong shows off his phone July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
21 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple chief executive Steve Jobs shows an iPhone 4 to Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during his visit to Silicon Valley in Cupertino June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple chief executive Steve Jobs shows an iPhone 4 to Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during his visit to Silicon Valley in Cupertino June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov

Close
22 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs reveals Apple's new ultra thin notebook computer, "MacBook Air", during his keynote address at the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs reveals Apple's new ultra thin notebook computer, "MacBook Air", during his keynote address at the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
23 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A man uses a computer in the lounge area of the 27th Chaos Communication Congress (27C3) in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A man uses a computer in the lounge area of the 27th Chaos Communication Congress (27C3) in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
24 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs shows off a thinner iPod Touch at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs shows off a thinner iPod Touch at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
25 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs speaks as colorful redesigned iPod Nano are displayed at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs speaks as colorful redesigned iPod Nano are displayed at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
26 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
27 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
28 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A performer plays a game on an iPad while waiting for a Beijing opera performance, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 1st young Beijing Opera actors' arena contest in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A performer plays a game on an iPad while waiting for a Beijing opera performance, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 1st young Beijing Opera actors' arena contest in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
29 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs demonstrates video conferencing with Apple Senior Vice President for Industrial Design Jonathan Ive at the unveiling of the iPhone 4 in San Francisco, California, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs demonstrates video conferencing with Apple Senior Vice President for Industrial Design Jonathan Ive at the unveiling of the iPhone 4 in San Francisco, California, June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galraith

Close
30 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Matthew West, 3, watches a video on his Mom's iPhone while she talks with friends at Starbucks' Roy Street Coffee and Tea in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Matthew West, 3, watches a video on his Mom's iPhone while she talks with friends at Starbucks' Roy Street Coffee and Tea in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Close
31 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs speaks on stage showing the size difference of the redesigned Apple TV box at Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, California September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs speaks on stage showing the size difference of the redesigned Apple TV box at Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, California September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
32 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
33 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs talks about the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple CEO Steve Jobs talks about the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
34 / 35
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A bouquet of flowers, candles, and an iPhone form an impromptu shrine in front of the upper west side Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A bouquet of flowers, candles, and an iPhone form an impromptu shrine in front of the upper west side Apple Store in New York October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 35

Jobs' Apple creations

Jobs' Apple creations Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Steve Jobs: 1955 - 2011

Steve Jobs: 1955 - 2011
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Twin Zika babies

All Collections

Twin Zika babies

5:15pm GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

5:05pm GMT

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

View More Slideshows »