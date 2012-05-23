Edition:
United Kingdom

Joining the Afghan army

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
14 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
16 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
17 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
18 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
19 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
20 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
21 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
22 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
23 / 24
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
24 / 24

Joining the Afghan army

Joining the Afghan army Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

World's tallest tower

World's tallest tower
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »