Joplin's tornado: One year later

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Artists Emily Frankoski (L) and Dolores Bilke paint a tornado damaged tree in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through the town, killing 161 people. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes and 500 other buildings, but the city is now well into a recovery mode that has spurred some segments of the local economy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Autumn Achey rides her bike through a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A sign is seen for Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Statues are seen with flowers in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Autumn Achey rests on the grass at a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Empty lots are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama greets supporters after arriving at Joplin Regional Airport in Missouri May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama talks to class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Peggy Gettler (2nd R), who lost her daughter nearly a year ago to a deadly tornado, hugs a volunteer in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Peggy Gettler (R) looks at the empty lot where her daughter Malisa Crossley was killed, nearly a year ago by a deadly tornado, as Angela Baumann (L) looks on in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A cross is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A flower is seen in front of a destroyed home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A memorial is seen where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Jada Irvin (R) and Kaylee Kinsch are seen on a playground at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Blair Irvin Jr. plays with his son Blair Irvin III and daughter Jada Irvin at a playground at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The rubble of a high school is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Boys stand on an empty lot where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Construction work is seen as it continues in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A destroyed home is seen in front of a house that is being built in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers hold a roof frame for a home under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Volunteers place wood floor planks for a house under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A volunteer builds walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Volunteers build walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

St. John's Regional Medical Center is seen through part of a memorial to victims of a deadly tornado in Joplin, Missouri is seen May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A ring that is part of a memorial for tornado victims is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A tornado shelter is seen at a temporary FEMA trailer park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A newly constructed home is seen for sale in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Kendra Rhone is seen at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Family members attend a birthday party at a rebuilt home in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Juanita Travis and other family members celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Maliah Winnett in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Juanita Travis gives ice cream to her daughter Maliah Winnett during Maliah's first birthday party in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

St. Johns Regional Medical Center is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A worker walks down a hill after covering it with straw in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

