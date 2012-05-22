Joplin's tornado: One year later

Artists Emily Frankoski (L) and Dolores Bilke paint a tornado damaged tree in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through the town, killing 161 people. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes and 500 other buildings, but the city is now well into a recovery mode that has spurred some segments of the local economy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer