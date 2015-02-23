Joseph Kony's hometown

A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of the Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the...more

A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of the Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda under the leadership of Kony in the late 1980s and has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and sex slaves. REUTERS/James Akena

Close