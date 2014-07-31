Edition:
Journey across Mauritania

A truck drives along a road at the TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. Mauritania's SNIM iron ore mining company aims to produce 13 million tonnes in 2014, around the same level as last year, the majority state-owned firm said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A SNIM truck driver walks in front of trucks at the TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM mines black iron ore in the northern town of Zouerate, a remote desert location which nevertheless attracts people from all over the country looking for work. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM truck driver walks in front of trucks at the TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM mines black iron ore in the northern town of Zouerate, a remote desert location which nevertheless attracts people from all over the country looking for work. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A machine which breaks down iron ore is seen at the SNIM TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM employees proudly call their firm the lung of their nation's economy and the train that ferries the ore to the coast stretches some two kilometres, making it one of the world's longest. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A machine which breaks down iron ore is seen at the SNIM TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM employees proudly call their firm the lung of their nation's economy and the train that ferries the ore to the coast stretches some two kilometres, making it one of the world's longest. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Guelb mine site is seen in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Guelb mine site is seen in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM freight train moves to collect iron ore at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM freight train moves to collect iron ore at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man climbs down from a rooftop in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man climbs down from a rooftop in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman walks in front of houses for SNIM workers in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman walks in front of houses for SNIM workers in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Chinese businessman looks out the window while on board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A Chinese businessman looks out the window while on board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths stand on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Youths stand on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM train officer drinks water on a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM train officer drinks water on a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Choum June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Choum June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Choum June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Choum June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People are seen sitting near to a herd of goats from a window on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People are seen sitting near to a herd of goats from a window on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers take a break to pray while travelling on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Passengers take a break to pray while travelling on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert outside Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM train officer peers out from a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM train officer peers out from a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM train carrying iron ore arrives in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM train carrying iron ore arrives in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A donkey walks on a street in downtown Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A donkey walks on a street in downtown Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A house is seen on the beach in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A house is seen on the beach in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man works at a SNIM technical workshop in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man works at a SNIM technical workshop in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A worker welds a train car at a SNIM workshop in Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A worker welds a train car at a SNIM workshop in Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM security officers speaks to a worker on board a commercial ship carrying iron ore in Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM security officers speaks to a worker on board a commercial ship carrying iron ore in Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The SNIM port is seen in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The SNIM port is seen in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An abandoned colonial military base is seen next to the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An abandoned colonial military base is seen next to the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A decaying boat is seen docked off the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A decaying boat is seen docked off the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
