Journey of Solar Impulse
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil...more
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Rebel beauty queens
Women soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic take part in an International Women's Day pageant.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Shower of colors
Huranga features men drenching women with colors and women tearing off the clothes of the men
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.