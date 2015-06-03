Edition:
Journey to America

A Salvadoran father carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A group of Central American immigrants trying to depart Mexico, hide behind trees to avoid being seen by a train driver as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Salvadoran immigrant carries her son while standing in vegetation to hide from organized crime bands in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Guatemalan woman and other immigrants head to a safe place to spend the night and protect themselves from organized crime bands in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Central American migrant rests at the Hogar de la Misericordia (Home of Mercy) migrants shelter in Arriaga, Mexico, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman and her daughter cover themselves to avoid being photographed inside a bus, while arriving at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
An abandoned baby chair is seen inside a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez, May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants used by a group of coyotes. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A Central American migrant gestures while riding on the freight train nicknamed La Bestia (The Beast) as he attempts to reach the U.S., in Saltillo, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S., sleeps at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, in southern Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
Migrants from Central America prepare to stay overnight during a protest demanding a reform in U.S. immigration laws which regulate the illegal exodus of children into the U.S., and to provide protection for them, outside the Foreign Affairs building in Mexico City, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Unaccompanied minors and a family stand next to Honduran border policemen after being detained for the lack of identity documents at a porous border known as La Montanita in the small village of Suyapa, on the border of Honduras with Guatemala, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Unaccompanied minors watch TV at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A Honduran border policeman asks for documents from passengers in a bus heading to Guatemala, at a border checkpoint in Corinto, northern Honduras, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Honduran deportees gather their belongings after being dropped off by a bus that brought them back from Mexico to Corinto, next to the border between Honduras and Guatemala, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A Honduran woman who is nine-months pregnant (L) with her partner (not pictured), and the father of a three-year old boy from El Salvador (R) with his partner (partially obscured), walk on the train tracks in Saltillo, August 4, 2014. The two couples planned to catch a cargo train to the U.S. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Two migrants from Guatemala sleep on the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Ingrid Beatriz Palacios, 19, a Honduran citizen, sits next to her two-year-old son Kevin David during a stopover on their journey to northern Mexico and after to the U.S, at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, in southern Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
