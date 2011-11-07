Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims climb towards Hera cave at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims stand at the entrance of Hera cave at the top of Mount Noor in Mecca during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A security personnel prays in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim woman pilgrim walks past pigeons to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child cries as she hugs her father, as he prepares to depart for Mecca on his Hajj pilgrim from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A view of Mecca's Grand Mosque and the four-faced Clock Tower seen during the annual haj pilgrimage, from Mount Al-Noor in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims attend afternoon prayers outside the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims take shelter under umbrellas on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim pilgrim woman carrying food for pigeons sits outside the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand mosque in Mecca, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali
Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A pilgrim reads the Koran outside the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hajj pilgrims cry as they prepare to depart for Mecca from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the road after prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrim rest by the road after prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
