Journey to Mecca

Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage leave Arafat October 25, 2012, for Muzdalifah after sunset the evening before the first day of Eid al-Adha when pilgrims will pray and throw stones at pillars symbolising Satan. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION TRANSPORT)