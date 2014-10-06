Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Saudi policemen watch monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a tour for journalists on the second day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view is seen of the tents of Muslim pilgrims on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view is seen of the Grand Mosque on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage, as part of a Haj pilgrimage rite, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014....more
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat day, at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim kisses the wall of the Kaaba during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat day, at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims gather to pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrim hold umbrellas as they pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat to pray during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims perform Friday prayers around Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The sun sets over Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims walk while they are sprayed by water as they leave the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims walk during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim crouches as he exits and makes his way down Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 30, 2014....more
Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage September 29, 2014. The Saudi Interior Ministry prohibits those without permission for the pilgrimage and non-Muslims from entering...more
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Love in the time of protest
Protesters demonstrate non-violence at rallies around the world.
Salt of the earth
Sasyk-Sivash lake has a long tradition of producing salt from the Black Sea in Crimea.
The deer of Richmond Park
Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.